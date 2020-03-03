Kamran Vossoughi, CEO of Michelin China, says the French tire maker will not change its 2020 growth forecast, despite the outbreak of Covid-19, China Daily reported.

“The demand can be delayed, but it will never disappear,” said a determined Vossoughi, reiterating the company’s firm belief that the market demand in China remains strong.

Three of the company’s tire factories resumed production on Feb 10th, according to Vossoughi.

And in two factories located in Shanghai and Shenyang, the former has more than 70% of the staff on duty and 60% of the production capacity has been restored; the latter has recovered to nearly 80% in staff strength and 90% in production capacity, the report said.

While the biggest concern remained the safety of workers during this special period, Vossoughi made sure that Michelin acted responsibly and made the safety of employees the top priority even if meant potential economic loss, the report said.

Before the flood of workers came back to work, Vossoughi himself purchased enough protective stuff, including face masks and disinfectants, to provide a safe working environment, the report said.

Every visitor must undergo strict procedure before they step in by setting up a special tent, installing an infrared thermometer, which can quickly measure the temperature of a large number of employees, the report said.

The canteen removed two-thirds of the seats, and the distance between diners has expanded, and all of them look like one “examination room.”

Face-to-face communication was to be avoided as much as possible, with the internet or telephone used as alternatives, the report said.

As the Chinese people begin to recover their work and life, so too the production line of Michelin began to come back to normal.

At work, hundreds of sales staff were contacting customers and suppliers all over the world by phone and network — a situation much better than expected, the company said.