While troubled private lender Yes Bank struggles to find an investor, India’s central bank has called for curbs on withdrawals and removal of the bank’s current board of directors.

The government effected a moratorium on Yes Bank from March 5 to April 3 as recommended by the Reserve Bank of India. During this period the bank will not allow customers to withdraw more than 50,000 rupees, irrespective of the number of accounts they may hold with the bank. The central bank has superseded the board of Yes Bank with immediate effect and has appointed former State Bank of India chief financial officer Prashant Kumar as its administrator.

The Reserve Bank has said this was being done to restore depositors’ confidence in the private lender and will put in place a scheme for its reconstruction or amalgamation. It said that the restriction on withdrawals could be waived in cases of unforeseen circumstances, such as medical treatment of depositors or their dependents. It also said that Yes Bank customers can withdraw more than 50,000 rupees towards the cost of higher education for the depositor or any person actually dependent on him in India or abroad.

The Mumbai-based bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans for some time. The move may have been prompted by the government and the central bank’s lack of confidence in Yes Bank’s ability to attract external investors on its own before its self-imposed March 14 deadline. It has also delayed the announcement of 2019 fourth quarter results.

Earlier reports indicated that the country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India, along with some other financial institutions, plan to bail out the capital-starved private lender. It was reported that a consortium led by the State Bank of India may appoint a new managing director and get board control at the bank.

Yes Bank has been saddled with high levels of bad loans due to its exposure to troubled sectors and stressed assets such as Jet Airways, IL&FS, CG Power, Café Coffee Day and Cox & Kings. It has been trying to raise US$2 billion in fresh capital for two quarters.

The bank also landed in trouble when it faced strictures from the Reserve Bank of India over the understatement of bad loans for two consecutive years. The central bank gave marching orders to founder and chairman Rana Kapoor, who stepped down last January. He was succeeded by Ravneet Gill.

Founded in 2004 by Rana Kapoor and his brother-in-law Ashok Kapur, Yes Bank managed to grow its corporate and retail loan book aggressively. However, in 2008 Ashok Kapur died during the “26/11” terrorist attack that rocked Mumbai.

Rana Kapoor then took full control of the bank, but the going was never smooth. He had numerous run-ins with Ashok Kapur’s wife and daughter, who were co-owners, that ended up before the courts.