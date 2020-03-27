Live version of coronavirus map

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus is now approaching 27,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 586,000 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 130,858 are now considered recovered.

Click on this coronavirus graphic produced by Johns Hopkins University to access the live, online version.

The tallies likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are now only testing cases that require hospitalization.

Since 1900 GMT Thursday, the most new deaths were recorded in Italy with 969, Spain with 769 and the United States with 345, according to official sources.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 9,134 fatalities, with 86,498 infections and 10,950 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain also has more fatalities than China with 4,858, as well as having 64,059 infections.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 3,292 deaths and 81,340 cases, with 74,588 recoveries. The country declared 55 new cases and five new fatalities since Thursday.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,378 fatalities and 32,332 cases, and France with 1,995 deaths and 32,964 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 97,028 diagnosed cases and 1,475 deaths. Cases there have more than doubled in four days, from 41,511 on Monday, making it the country with the fastest progression rate.

Since 1900 GMT Thursday, South Africa, Honduras, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan have announced their first deaths. Saint Kitts and Nevis has announced its first case.

By continent, Europe has listed 313,801 cases and 18,638 deaths to date, Asia 102,161 cases and 3,684 deaths, the Middle East 39,431 cases and 2,446 deaths, the US and Canada together 98,860 cases with 1,491 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 10,474 cases with 234 deaths, Africa 3,826 cases with 114 deaths and Oceania 3,491 cases with 14 deaths.

– AFP and Johns Hopkins University