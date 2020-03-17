Actor Tom Hanks shocked the world last week, announcing he and his wife had contracted Covid-19 in Australia while filming a movie.

You can now add English actor Idris Elba to the group of A-list movie stars who have tested positive.

Elba shared the news with fans on Monday in a video that he posted on Twitter, the New York Times reported.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19,” Elba wrote in a post that accompanied the video, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

Elba, 47, is best known for his roles in the HBO series “The Wire” and as the title character in the BBC police drama series “Luther,” the report said.

Sources say he is also rumoured to be one of those actors under consideration to be the next James Bond.

He said he was tested “because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.”

He said he learned about that person’s positive test result on Friday. “I quarantined myself and got a test immediately,” Elba said.

“This is serious,” he said in the video, urging people to be vigilant about handwashing and social distancing.

The announcement came less than a week after the Hanks said that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus, putting a famous face and name to an outbreak that was spreading around the globe, the report said.

Elba said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who appeared in the video with him, had not been tested. But, he added, “she’s doing OK.”

“We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive,” he said. “We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important.”

In the video, Elba lamented that “we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it.”

According to Fox News, just days before Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive, the pair posed for a photo together at a charity event in London.

In a photo taken before the actor announced his diagnosis, the 57-year-old and the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie, are spotted smiling with a group of people at a WE Day Charity event, People magazine reported.

The festivities were held at SSE Arena in Wembly, London, on Wednesday, March 4.

According to the outlet, the event aimed to raise awareness on how to tackle social issues by bringing people together to “change the world locally and globally.”

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, took to Instagram on March 5, where she shared the snap.