With stores in India and New York, multiple clothing brands and a global celebrity following, fashion designer Anita Dongre is a feminist powerhouse in a male-dominated industry.

But her true ambition is to create an environmentally sustainable company.

“Sometimes I wish I could just give up design and focus on sustainability full-time,” the Mumbai-based Dongre said at her factory outside India’s financial capital.

“Time is running out. Climate change is right at our doorstep and we all have to do something,” the 56-year-old said.

Her clothes have been worn by some of the world’s most high-profile women, including Hillary Clinton, Kate Middleton, Ivanka Trump, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Beyonce. But turning a company with an annual turnover of US$105 million into a carbon-neutral enterprise is a daunting proposition.

When she started her business aged 23, armed with two sewing machines and a staff of two male tailors perched on the balcony of the bedroom she shared with her sisters, she was the first woman in her conservative family to work.

Today, her proudest commitment is that no woman seeking work will be turned away from the gates of the four-storey factory she runs.

Hand-crafted

“I see my journey reflected in theirs,” she said, emphasising her belief that “economic empowerment is the only way a woman can assert herself.”

Besides producing five clothing lines, hand-crafted fine jewelry and accessories, her foundation provides training and jobs to more than 250 rural women, with plans to cover 30 villages by 2025.

Feminist values have been at the heart of her brand: her clothing has always been size-inclusive, going up to an XXL.

Even when she ventured into bridal wear, her advertising campaigns challenged traditional norms and featured women sporting tattoos, enjoying their wine and paying for their weddings.

Bridal dresses and accessories by designer Anita Dongre are displayed at her store in Mumbai. Photo: AFP / Laurene Becquart

“It is very important for me to show a woman who is not coy or veiled – someone bold and sassy. I was that girl. I drove a jeep. I proposed to my husband,” Dongre said.

“The world has never been fair to women… and I am not comfortable promoting regressive ideas to sell clothes,” she added.

Her decision to focus on the urban professional woman has seen the brand reap dividends as female spending power increases in India.

“It’s so rewarding to walk into stores and meet the women who buy my clothes. When a customer tells me, ‘I wore your blazer to my first job interview 15 years ago and I got the job’, it’s thrilling,” she said.

Slow fashion

Dongre will need to rely on that goodwill to convince customers to shop in a wholly different way than they are used to – prioritising sustainability and slow fashion over instant gratification.

On the one hand, her task has never been easier – when she spoke about environmentally-friendly design more than a decade ago, few paid attention. Today, “I am glad it’s finally fashionable to be green,” she said.

On the other hand, greenwashing remains a huge risk.

“You can’t take a sustainable fabric, cover it with plastic sequins and still call it sustainable.”

Fashion designer Anita Dongre, left, oversees workers at her factory on the outskirts of Mumbai. Photo: AFP / Laurene Becquart

She is the only Indian designer to join the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), a global alliance of retailers, brands, suppliers, campaigners and labour groups that provides members with the tools to measure the environmental impact of their activities.

The SAC is a non-binding organisation, meaning members are largely responsible for their own efforts towards sustainability and transparency.

For her part, Dongre is planning “to do more and more” on the environmental front.

At her factory, cafeteria food waste is composted or used to make biogas while the water utilised in clothing production is recycled and pumped back into the bathrooms.

Her lower-priced brands use fabrics such as sustainably-produced tencel – a biodegradable fibre made of wood pulp – while the slow fashion luxury label Grassroot showcases hand-woven, hand-embroidered designs created by Indian artisans.

Dying crafts

Yet this commitment to sustainability and to preserving dying crafts comes with risks attached.

“The biggest challenge is educating the consumer to support our efforts,” she said.

Moreover, it is hard to imagine how a huge company that employs 2,700 people and works with thousands of artisans can be environmentally responsible without compromising on profits.

It is a price she is willing to pay.

“Companies cannot be driven only by profits… this idea of making money in whatever way possible and then giving large sums to charity, it’s not sustainable,” Dongre said. “Why not make contribution to your community a focus of your business to begin with?

“It’s high time companies measured their success in terms of sustainability, not just profit and loss,” she added.

– AFP