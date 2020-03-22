Once again, a major Chinese technology firm is taking a lead role in helping other nations fight Covid-19.

According to a report in the UK’s Charged Retail, Alibaba is offering up its cloud based artificial intelligence technology to medical personnel around the world.

Anti-coronavirus solutions have been put together by Alibaba Cloud’s experts, Alibaba DAMO Academy scientists and researchers and technical employees from DingTalk, the report said.

This includes the International Medical Expert Communication Platform, hosted on Alibaba’s Cloud, which will provide free communication for medical workers across the world to directly talk with Chinese doctors who have been on the frontline of the Covid-19 battle, the report said.

Using Alibaba’s AI technology these conversations can be translated in real time in 11 different languages, the report said.

Three proven solutions are also being made available via free trial to medical professionals and research institutes worldwide:

These include an Epidemic Prediction Solution, which models the characteristics of Covid-19 in a particular region, giving estimates of size, peak time and duration of the epidemic alongside tools such as spreading trends, the report said.

Next is a CT Image Analytics Solution, an image analytics technology service which can significantly improve testing accuracy and detection efficiency of the virus utilizing deep-learning algorithms and claiming an accuracy rate of 96%, the report said.

Finally, the Genome Sequencing for Coronavirus Diagnostics Solution, an AI algorithm running in the cloud able to analyse the virus’s genome including evolutionary analysis, protein structure analysis and diagnostic reporting.

The diagnostic technology, which uses AI software to detect signs of Covid-19 in chest scans, is claimed to be 96pc accurate and works in less than 20 seconds. Alibaba said it is around 60 times faster than human detection, The Telegraph reported.

The company added it had successfully tried the technology on 5,000 patients in China’s hospitals and has already presented its machine-learning software to healthcare workers in France and Italy.