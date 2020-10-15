If you want to dive deeper into the stories that matter across Southeast Asia, look no further than the Southeast Asia Insider, the latest newsletter from Asia Times showcasing the best of our weekly reporting, commentary and analysis from across the region.

Since our inception in 1995 as a Bangkok-based print newspaper, Asia Times has won plaudits for its strong focus on Southeast Asia, where some of our best known and most widely-read reporters are based.

They include Bertil Linter (Myanmar), John McBeth (Indonesia), Richard Javad Heydarian, (South China Sea, the Philippines), David Hutt (Cambodia, Vietnam), Nile Bowie (Malaysia, Singapore), Shawn W. Crispin (Thailand), and many more.

Our dedicated Southeast Asia newsletter aims to do more than just spotlight the best of our reporting from the region we have the longest history of covering. Each week, newsletter subscribers will get an inside look into the stories we cover.

Q&A-style insights and analysis from our reporters, our growing network of regional contributors, and subject-matter experts will be exclusively available to Southeast Asia Insider subscribers, who can sign up for free using the form below.

Going forward, we hope to bring even more exclusive content to our readers and subscribers. Sign up to the Southeast Asia Insider today and be sure to share our articles online and recommend our newsletter to your friends and colleagues.

Thank you for supporting Asia Times.