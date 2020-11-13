Ever since Deng Xiaoping instituted economic and political reforms in China, Western “experts” have been consistently wrong about the country, saying its economy would collapse, that Communists could not “think out of the box,” and the economy was built on a pile of debt; they criticized “cronyism” and non-neoliberal economic practices.

Some in the West even mocked China’s economic data, saying they were “communist lies” and that the country’s growth was through currency manipulation, theft, or forcing foreign companies to transfer technologies.

Whether the China critics are correct depends on whom one talks to. But logic would suggest that no economy could have grown so fast and so big as China’s did by cheating or stealing other countries’ technologies or industrial secrets.

The US stole British and German technologies and secrets in the 18th and 19th centuries, but it did not register a fraction of China’s economic development success. Besides, why would Beijing lie about its economic data?

Moreover, the assumptions Western experts incorporated in their analysis were flawed, thus making wrong assessments on the Chinese economy. Viewing China from a Western perspective, for instance, precluded any realistic analysis of why liberal democracy or neoliberal economic theory would be dysfunctional in China.

Indeed, anti-China “experts” like Gordon Chang argued that he had more faith in India than China because the South Asian country was a democracy.

However, the Chinese government wisely ignored the propaganda glorifying liberal democracy and walked on its own development path.

Its success is there for everyone to see: increasing gross domestic product from US$200 billion in 1980 to more than $14 trillion in 2019; lifting more than 800 million people out of poverty; building more than 26,000 kilometers of high-speed railway; surpassing the West in 5G, artificial intelligence and quantum computing; and sending a spacecraft to Mars, just to name a few of the country’s accomplishments in the last 40 years.

The fact of the matter is that China’s remarkable economic success was the result of its competent leadership and a carefully crafted development model realized through a series of “trial and error” stances. How China “selects and elects” leaders and the meticulous planning and revision of each successive Five-Year Plan are good examples.

China is a meritocracy, its leaders “selected and elected” on the basis of competence and accomplishments as well as ideology. Cadres are monitored throughout their careers by organization committees, equivalent to the West’s human-resource departments. The “best and brightest” are groomed for higher-level positions.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang are good examples. Xi showed promise as a future leader in the 1970s by establishing a good relationship with the local population and later stabilized and rehabilitated Shanghai’s financial position before he was elevated to the central government leadership.

Li Keqiang held a number of senior positions in the local, provincial and central governments. His many accomplishments included turning the poor inland province of Henan into an attractive investment destination, resulting in the province jumping from 28th to 18th place in the national GDP ranking.

China’s leaders are also assisted by a pool of well-educated and capable civil servants, many of whom hold postgraduate degrees from top universities at home and abroad. Their advice is not constrained by ideology or political expediency, and is only accepted and implemented if it makes economic sense.

Leaders’ competence and acceptance of rational policy proposals could be seen through their approach to economic development: pragmatic, experimental, gradual and strong leadership styles since the time of Mao Zedong.

Chairman Mao was a revolutionary to be sure, but he did demonstrate pragmatism during his reign. He established the foundations on which China’s industrialization was built through vocational training. He realized that a pool of skilled workers is necessary to create a manufacturing base.

Mao stepped down (some suggested he was pushed) after his Great Leap Forward ravaged the economy and caused many deaths. He protected Deng Xiaoping during the Cultural Revolution from the “Gang of Four,” led by Mao’s wife Jiang Qing, knowing that the diminutive leader had the ability and political will to take China to greatness.

With the end of the disastrous Cultural Revolution, demise of the Gang of Four and sidelining of Mao’s appointed heir Hua Guofeng, Deng and the rest of the leadership reformed the economy under the “socialism with Chinese characteristics” framework, experimenting with limited capitalism and opening China to the world.

Unshackling China from the burdens of history and discarded ideological dogma were perhaps classic examples of pragmatism. Allowing the “household responsibility” system of giving farmers land to grow any food they wanted and sell the surplus in the open market mushroomed agricultural production led to a rural economic boom.

Allowing individuals or families in cities to own small businesses caused economic growth to skyrocket. Reaching out to Japan and the US gained much-needed advanced, modern technology and management methods. Toying with “capitalist” ideals paid huge dividends, explaining why the Chinese market is just as “free” as the West’s.

Unlike the former Soviet Union’s “big bang approach,” the Chinese government carried out reforms gradually and methodically enhanced and sustained economic development, thus sparing China huge and costly mistakes.

The “dual track” system, allowing market forces to determine demand and supply in the private sector but imposing price controls on goods produced by state-owned enterprises, culminated in economic growth and social stability. This was because market forces incentivized entrepreneurship, attracting new businesses and improving profits. But at the same time, making necessities such as food and fuel affordable prevented protests and riots, as occurred in other developing economies.

Long-term planning was another source of China’s economic success. The Five-Year Plan (FYP) model’s goals and guidelines are conceptualized and carefully examined for feasibility two years before implementation. Each plan’s targets and guidelines are influenced both by past experiences and new challenges.

For example, the 14th FYP, to take effect between 2021 and 2025, introduces the “dual circulation” stance of having domestic demand as the economic driver, supported by innovation and opening further to the world and allowing the market to play a greater role. This was aimed at dealing with America’s increasingly hostile treatment of China and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allocating $1.4 trillion for innovation was a response to US President Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Chinese technology firms and barring US companies from selling technologies to China. The goals are to strengthen China’s technological prowess and become self-sufficient in advanced products such as semiconductors.

With that kind of money coupled with millions of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates each year, there is bound to be a few smart people able and willing to take technology to the next levels.

Last but not least, the Chinese government is rich, and its leaders are not only capable, but are resilient and possess authoritarian power.

Take the Covid-19 pandemic as an example. The government quickly locked down Wuhan shortly after the first cases of the virus emerged in the city, culminating in controlling the spread and allowing the country to reopen the economy and its recovery within six months. Authoritarianism, though reviled in the West, allowed the government to develop and implement timely and effective remedial measures, as the early lockdown attested.

The demonization of China’s development and governance architecture will not deter the country from growing and will certainly not solve the West’s problems. The Western anti-China crowd should do the governments and people of the world a favor: Present a fair, objective and realistic narrative on the country.

Ken Moak taught economic theory, public policy and globalization at university level for 33 years. He co-authored a book titled China’s Economic Rise and Its Global Impact in 2015. His second book, Developed Nations and the Economic Impact of Globalization, was published by Palgrave McMillan Springer.