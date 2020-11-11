For many months, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been in the news for a number of reasons, from covering up vital information on Covid-19 and supplying millions of damaged masks, to the aggressive wolf-warrior diplomacy spearheaded by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian and China’s ongoing standoff with India in the Galwan Valley.

Despite undergoing a number of setbacks due to the CPC’s erratic behavior, the party is still adding to China’s woes, external and domestic.

Currently the CPC is intensifying its war on what it calls China’s minorities, created and engineered by past invasions and enforced assimilative policies in these occupied territories.

The latest findings of Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow and an independent Tibet and East Turkestan researcher based in the US, confirm that the CPC is now uprooting members of ethnic-minority communities from their farms and pasturelands, forcing them into labor programs and Sinicizing them.

Some of these so-called minorities once ruled and molded China into its present shape and size. For instance, the Mongols incorporated China into their vast empire.

The Manchus extended the Qing empire to its furthest reach. Now the Manchus are indistinguishable from the Chinese majority. And their land, Manchuria, has been renamed Heilongjiang. At the last count, more than 20 years ago, only 100 elderly Manchus were able to speak their mother tongue. With their death the world will have lost an important repository of knowledge and wisdom with its rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

In ancient times, Tibet overran Xian, the imperial capital of Tang China, and installed a puppet emperor on the throne. He was named Tashi, which in Tibetan means “auspicious.” Emperor Tashi’s reign lasted a grand total of 15 days. Tang imperial troops regrouped and drove the Tibetan army out of Xian.

Now in the 21st century, after the implementation of “grid-style social management” in the form of “convenience police stations” and “community-based policing,” the CPC is undertaking massive and potentially explosive social engineering of Tibetans in the form of a mass coercive labor program.

The question is why. The answer that stares one in the face is that Beijing wants these people to go the way of the Manchus, submerged and disappeared in the sea of the Chinese majority.

Because of the complete failure of the CPC’s past policies in Tibet and East Turkestan that resulted in a major peaceful uprising on the Tibetan Plateau in 2008 and unrest in Urumqi in 2009, the immediate official response was brutal reprisal, imprisonment and torture.

The view of many Chinese intellectuals on the party’s minority policy is that it is a major failure and needs a total overhaul. Hence it seems that the CPC has already started recalibrating its policy through the mass internment of Uighurs and the implementation of military-style coercive labor programs in Tibet.

The enduring fear of the Communist Party is the memory of the breakup of Yugoslavia and the implosion of the Soviet Union. To avoid similar fates, rather than expanding autonomy and minority freedom, scholars and officials alike recommended curtailing autonomy and doing away with preferential treatment to minorities who are considered too “pampered” under the current dispensation.

Leading the charge in “correcting” China’s minority policy are Ma Rong of Peking University, Hu Angang of Tingshua University and Zhu Weiqun, once the executive director of the United Front Work Department, the party’s top office that supervises minority policy. They recommended doing away with ethnic distinctions and fusing minorities into the “melting pot” of Chineseness.

Some ultra-nationalist People’s Liberation Army (PLA) generals went further. They wanted Tibet to be broken into smaller pieces and that Beijing should actively encourage more migration of Chinese settlers into these regions to cement and entrench Beijing’s rule, which is currently being done at gunpoint and through engineered development.

Through the implementation of these different tactics, the CPC wants to cement its rule by the sheer weight of Chinese demography and turn Tibet into another Manchuria. In the words of Adrian Zenz, “It is likely that these policies will promote a long-term loss of linguistic, cultural and spiritual heritage.” Hence, by engaging them through this coercive program, the CPC is trying to disengage the Tibetan people from their roots and culture.

Chunks of what Tibetans consider Tibet have already been incorporated into the Chinese provinces of Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan. Amdo, the birthplace of the Dalai Lama in northeastern Tibet, was made into a brand-new province and Sinicised as Qinghai. The Tibet Autonomous Region covers a little less than half of the 2.5 million square kilometers of the Tibetan Plateau.

If the ongoing dispersal of an estimated 500,000 Tibetans into other Chinese provinces or evicting nomads from their pasturelands or farmers from their farmlands and pushing them into coercive labor programs is the CPC’s way of fusing minority identities into the greater Chinese melting pot, the party might be fueling a boiling pot rather than a melting pot.

In short, what happened in East Turkestan is happening in Tibet and what happened in Tibet is happening in East Turkestan. Hence what has happened in East Turkestan and Tibet could happen anywhere.