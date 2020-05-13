Asia Times Financial has signed a partnership with FINTECH TV to project its China bonds index and news service to a broader global audience.

The co-branding arrangement with the channel’s parent, fintech media and broadcasting company Molinari Media, will see ATF’s content, indices and data incorporated into daily bulletins and features from stock exchanges in London and New York. The first broadcasts are due to begin next month.

“This exciting and groundbreaking partnership with Molinari Media and FINTECH TV accelerates the core mission of ATF, namely the provision of credible media and indices for the transformation and institutionalisation of the Chinese and Asian markets to both digital and traditional investors,” said ATF co-founder Evan Kalimtgis.

Central to ATF’s offering will be its Asia Times Financial China Bond 50 Index, the world’s first tradeable cross-border Chinese index, which was launched together with the news service last month.

The deal also builds on Molinari’s recent purchase of UK-based Fintech World and the launch of its Digital Asset Report production from the London Stock Exchange Group Studios.

“With our video-centric content focused on digital assets and impact/ ESG investing, the Asia Times Financial partnership will help us solidify our distribution into Asia’s financial and blockchain community,” Molinari Media chief executive Vince Molinari said. “We are also thrilled to be adding their content on our OTT platform, FINTECH TV and creating stories and products together as part of this partnership.”