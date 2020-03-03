Chinese tech firm Kuang-Chi Technologies claims it has developed a smart helmet that can help prevention and control staff automatically pinpoint people running fevers at a distance of five meters, Yicai Global reported.

The apparatus thus identifies and targets people who are high-risk for Covid-19 transmission in heavily-traveled public areas, the report said.

The artificial intelligence-based device looks much like a motorcycle helmet, and monitoring personnel wearing it can quickly measure the body temperatures of people passing in crowds within a range of three to five meters, the report said.

The helmet emits both a visual and audio alert once it identifies someone with an elevated reading, Shanghai Observer reported.

The headgear can scan the body temperatures of hundreds of people and lock onto those with fever in less than two minutes, the company said.

It also overcomes the difficulties of sniffing out abnormal temperatures in timely, accurate and effective manner in complex scenarios, the Zhejiang province-based firm stated, adding the entire process is highly efficient and occurs from a safe distance without any contact, and thus it is safe for both staffers and those surveyed.

A big general hospital with 10 of the instruments, a large business district with five to 10, and a subway station with up to three can detect and identify all people who pose a hazard in these areas, the firm claims.